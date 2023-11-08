Timbaland Receives Backlash After Saying Justin Timberlake Should've "Put a Muzzle" on Britney Spears

Watch : Biggest Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir

Bridges were burned between Timbaland and Britney Spears fans.

The music producer has found himself in hot water after joking that the pop star's ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, should "put a muzzle" on her amid the release of her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me.

Timbaland (born Tim Mosley) made the eyebrow-raising comment during an Oct. 29 Q&A at the Kennedy Center for Performing Art, as seen in a clip circulating online. When an audience member noted that his 2002 collab with Justin "Cry Me a River"—which has long been rumored to be about the *NSYNC star's early aughts breakup with Britney—was making headlines due to her new book, the 51-year-old quipped, "She going crazy."

"I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl,'" he continued. "But you know what? We live in an age of social media and everybody wanna go viral. I get it, because that's the way you make money. Go viral."

Since then, Timbaland's own remarks have gone viral, with many social media users putting him on blast.