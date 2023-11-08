Why Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Says Classmate Lady Gaga Drove Her "Crazy" in College

Watch : BravoCon 2023 Is Switching Cities: All the Details

Carly Waddell can no longer keep a poker face about Lady Gaga.

The Bachelor Nation star recounted her time studying alongside the pop superstar when they were both students studying theater at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts during the early aughts. Though Waddell considers herself to be somewhat of a Little Monster, she was admittedly "not a fan" of Gaga—born Stefani Germanotta—back when they were on the edge of glory in college.

"Stefani used to, during lunch, play on the piano," Waddell recalled on the Nov. 6 episode of the Trading Secrets podcast. "You would eat lunch in a dance studio and there was a piano, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her."

The 38-year-old continued, "And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so, I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy."