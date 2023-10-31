Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Calls Boyfriend Channing Tatum "My Protector"

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are planning a big little wedding.

The couple is engaged after about two years together, according to multiple outlets.

Kravitz, 34, seemingly showed off her engagement ring when she stepped out with the Magic Mike alum, 43, at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles Oct. 28. (Naturally, the pair coordinated in a couples costume inspired by the 1968 horror movie Rosemary's Baby, with her as Mia Farrow's character and Tatum dressed as a baby.)

The actors first sparked romance rumors back in August 2021 while working on her directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, Kravitz was spotted riding on the back of his motorcycle on the streets of New York.

And their romance quickly went vroom-vroom—with her later sharing that she had felt affection toward Tatum long before they met.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she told WSJ Magazine in August 2022. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."