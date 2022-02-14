Zoë Kravitz Makes Rare Comment About Channing Tatum Romance

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

Every Catwoman needs a Batman—and it looks like Zoë Kravitz has found hers.



In conversation with Elle for their March 2022 issue, the Gemini actress shed light on her relationship with Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum. Though Kravitz said she never met the 41-year-old before he was cast in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, she said she thought he was "brave enough" to take on the lead role.



"Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist," she shared. "You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary. And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that."



Once the interviewer brought up the recent paparazzi photos of Kravitz and Tatum holding hands, the 33-year-old kept it cute, simply saying, "I'm happy," when discussing the relationship.