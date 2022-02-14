Zoë Kravitz Makes Rare Comment About Channing Tatum Romance

Every Catwoman needs a Batman—and it looks like Zoë Kravitz has found hers.
In conversation with Elle for their March 2022 issue, the Gemini actress shed light on her relationship with Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum. Though Kravitz said she never met the 41-year-old before he was cast in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, she said she thought he was "brave enough" to take on the lead role.
"Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist," she shared. "You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary. And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that."
Once the interviewer brought up the recent paparazzi photos of Kravitz and Tatum holding hands, the 33-year-old kept it cute, simply saying, "I'm happy," when discussing the relationship.
Although Kravitz and Tatum have been spending a lot of time together and have gushed over each other's work ethic in interviews, they've made a point to avoid any romantic details. However, a source told E! News last summer that there's more to their bond than just work and fashion advice.
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
Rumors about their romance began around the same time that the High Fidelity actress filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in December 2020.
Although not much is known about the demise of Kravitz and Glusman's 18-month marriage, she told Elle that he's an "incredible human being."
"It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay," she shared. "That's the journey I'm on right now."
As for now, Kravitz is focusing on her future. "I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it," she told the outlet. "All my relationships in life—my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family—the journey is learning how to show up honestly."