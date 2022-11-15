Zoë Kravitz Details Relationship With "Wonderful Human" and "Protector" Channing Tatum

Watch : Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz has met her match with Channing Tatum.

The Batman actress recently reflected on what makes her relationship with the Magic Mike star work—and it has everything to do with the comfort she feels around him.

"He's just a wonderful human," Kravitz told GQ on Nov. 15. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The Big Little Lies alum, 33, who met Tatum, 42, on while working on her directorial debut Pussy Island—which he stars in—also noted that he was an important support system as she navigated her first feature.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever–he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet.