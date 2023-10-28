Lance Bass Weighs in on Criticism of Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears Memoir Release

Fans' criticism of Justin Timberlake following Britney Spears' allegations about their past relationship and breakup in her new memoir is tearin' up Lance Bass' heart.
When asked if the backlash was fair or unfair, the fellow singer—who recently reunited with Timberlake and the rest of their *NSYNC bandmates to record their first song in 20 years—issued a plea.
"Look, I mean, everyone has their own opinion," Bass told TMZ on-camera Oct. 26. "I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now, that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let's take a note from her."
He added, "Everyone deserves to tell their story. She did and I hope the fans can, again, find some forgiveness."
In The Woman in Me, released Oct. 24, Spears said that she got an abortion after becoming pregnant with her and Timberlake's baby during the course of their relationship, which ran from 1999 to 2002. The book states that the pregnancy was a surprise and that he "definitely wasn't happy about it" and "said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
Spears also stated that they both decided she should get an abortion and that "if it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."
In The Woman in Me, the "Toxic" singer also accuses Timberlake of cheating on her with another celebrity, while also admitting that she kissed choreographer Wade Robson, who worked with*NSYNC during their 2000 No Strings Attached Tour, while she and the pop star were together. She said it was a reaction to rumors of her ex's own infidelity.
Also in her book, Spears alleges that Timberlake broke up with her via text while she was filming her "Overprotected (Darkchild remix)" music video, and that the breakup left her "devastated."
E! News has reached out to reps for Timberlake, who has yet to publicly address Spears' memoir allegations.
A source close to him told E! News that the "Cry Me a River" singer isn't paying any mind to the renewed public attention on his former romance with Spears, adding, "Justin has been working on music and loving what he's been making." The insider added that Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, are "also so busy" with their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.
Read on for more bombshells from Spears' memoir The Woman in Me: