Lance Bass Weighs in on Criticism of Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears Memoir Release

Fans' criticism of Justin Timberlake following Britney Spears' allegations about their past relationship and breakup in her new memoir is tearin' up Lance Bass' heart.

When asked if the backlash was fair or unfair, the fellow singer—who recently reunited with Timberlake and the rest of their *NSYNC bandmates to record their first song in 20 years—issued a plea.

"Look, I mean, everyone has their own opinion," Bass told TMZ on-camera Oct. 26. "I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now, that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let's take a note from her."

He added, "Everyone deserves to tell their story. She did and I hope the fans can, again, find some forgiveness."

In The Woman in Me, released Oct. 24, Spears said that she got an abortion after becoming pregnant with her and Timberlake's baby during the course of their relationship, which ran from 1999 to 2002. The book states that the pregnancy was a surprise and that he "definitely wasn't happy about it" and "said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."