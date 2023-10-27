Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reacts to Her Memoir Revelation About Their Marriage

Watch : Biggest Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir

Sam Asghari is breaking the ice over estranged wife Britney Spears' new tell-all.

One day the release of The Woman in Me, which detailed everything from the pop icon's rise to fame to her troubled relationships, the Hot Seat actor said he was "freaking proud" of Britney and was glad that she was able to share her story with the world.

And after he was asked about being described as a "gift from God" in the book, Sam said in a video published by TMZ, "To be honest, that made me smile."

The 29-year-old added of Britney, "I hope she takes over the world."

Sam first met the singer in 2016, when he costarred in her "Slumber Party" music video. In her book, Britney recalled that she was "instantly smitten," writing, "The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane."

The two wed in June 2022 after five years of dating, though they called it quits on their marriage this summer.