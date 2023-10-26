Emily in Paris Costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Outing

Watch : Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4

Whatever happens in Paris, doesn't stay in Paris.

Emily in Paris costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman have fans saying "ooh la la" after sparking rumors that they've taken their onscreen flirtation out into the real world. The pair—who play Mindy Chen and Nicolas de Léon respectively on the Netflix series—held hands all throughout an Oct. 25 dinner in celebration of The Hollywood Reporter's new beauty issue, according to People.

Ashley, 32, and Paul, 29, posed for photos after arriving together and were seated side by side a table in between the actress' hairstylist Clayton Hawkins and makeup artist Jenna Nicole inside the event.

Neither have publicly spoken about the status of their IRL relationship, though the two do often post about each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, Ashley shared a photo of herself and Paul relaxing on a velvet green sofa with her hand on his lap, writing in the caption, "breakfast at tiffanys or nightcap at @kilianparis?"