Emily in Paris Costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Outing

Emily in Paris costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman sparked romance rumors after they were seen packing a little PDA at recent a Hollywood event.

Watch: Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 4

Whatever happens in Paris, doesn't stay in Paris.

Emily in Paris costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman have fans saying "ooh la la" after sparking rumors that they've taken their onscreen flirtation out into the real world. The pair—who play Mindy Chen and Nicolas de Léon respectively on the Netflix series—held hands all throughout an Oct. 25 dinner in celebration of The Hollywood Reporter's new beauty issue, according to People.

Ashley, 32, and Paul, 29, posed for photos after arriving together and were seated side by side a table in between the actress' hairstylist Clayton Hawkins and makeup artist Jenna Nicole inside the event.

Neither have publicly spoken about the status of their IRL relationship, though the two do often post about each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, Ashley shared a photo of herself and Paul relaxing on a velvet green sofa with her hand on his lap, writing in the caption, "breakfast at tiffanys or nightcap at @kilianparis?" 

 

Another image in the Oct. 8 post showed the two hanging out with friends, including costars Kevin Dias.

 

Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Back in February, Paul posted a video of the two at a Viktor & Rolf bash in New York City. When actress Carlye Tamaren commented "you twoooo" with a heart eyes emoji, the actor wrote back, "it's all her."

He also shared a snap of the pair posing with costar Samuel Arnold last December in honor of the festive season, writing in the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone!"

 

Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ashley has been starring in Emily in Paris since its premiere in 2020, while Paul joined the Netflix series' third season as her character's new love interest.

E! News has reached out to Ashley and Paul's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

To everything we know about season four of Emily in Paris, keep reading.

Netflix
Will Alfie return in season four?

Given how season three ended for Alfie (re: single and sad), it begs the question: Will he be back for more in season four?

While we can't say for certain, we can report that Lucien Laviscount certainly hopes so.

"It would be great to come back," the actor, who plays Alfie, exclusively told E! News at the show's Dec. 15 premiere in New York City. "But honestly I think I've had a really, really incredible two seasons on this show. It's been really special."

If Alfie does make another appearance, Lucien joked that it would be all about Alfie's "revenge" and seeing his "sick, twisted side."

Count us in.

Netflix
Will Camille and Emily stay friends?

With the news that Camille is pregnant with (presumably) Gabriel's baby and the fact that she told Emily that Emily was a better match for her own fiancé ON THEIR WEDDING DAY, it seems a little unlikely that there's still fertile friendship ground between Camille and Emily.

But don't tell that to Camille Razat.

"I hope that Emily and Camille stay friends," Camille exclusively told E! News. "I do."

If they can figure out a way to make it work, there's hope for all of us.

Netflix
How will Julien move forward professionally?

Season three ended with Julien (Samuel Arnold) writing a mysterious e-mail, likely a sign that he's ready to leave Agence Grateau in the dust. 

Samuel is hoping that the future brings professional prosperity for his character—and he recognizes that Julien's success is important for reasons that far exceed the confines of the show.

"I'd really like for my character to just win professionally," he exclusively told E! News, "and to set an example that a young man like him in an industry like that can really go far and touch the stars. I'm pretty sure that there are some people that view themselves when they see Julien and I'd love them to see Julien win."

Netflix
Is Mindy really heading to Eurovision?

In the season three finale, Benoit (Kevin Dias) reveals to Mindy (Ashley Park) that their song is headed to the Eurovision Song Contest. For the uninitiated, Eurovision is an over-the-top international songwriting contest featuring artists representing primarily European countries which has helped launch the careers of the likes of ABBACéline Dion and the late Olivia Newton-John.

If you were shocked by the reveal, have no shame—because so was Ashley. "That was a surprise to me, too," she exclusively told E! News. "I was like, ‘Wait, like Eurovision Eurovision?'"

But hold on, is the show actually headed to Eurovision in season four?

"Yes, I hope so," show creator Darren Star told Entertainment Weekly. "That's the plan. I think we've got a really wonderful Eurovision-worthy song that can be quite competitive. And I think for Mindy that part is still really important to her, that artistic side. And it's why she came to Paris. I think it's gonna reignite that passion and that dream."

Get the strobe lights ready!

Netflix
Will we finally leave France behind?

The third season finds Emily, Gabriel and Alfie traveling to Provence and the beautiful French countryside, but the confines of the country have yet to be breached.

That should all change in season four—if the cast has anything to do with it, that is.

"We could go anywhere!" Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, exclusively told E! News. "We could travel. We could take her to Italy. I would love to go to Italy with Emily. Sylvie speaks Italian, remember? So, we could go to Rome."

Meanwhile Samuel Arnold wants to take Julien stateside "to challenge the Americans," while Lily Collins suggested she'd love to see Emily in "Denmark or Japan."

Emily in Tokyo, anyone? 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Will Kim Cattrall make an appearance?

Kim Cattrall got tongues wagging when she made a splashy appearance at the Emily in Paris season three premiere on Dec. 6 and we couldn't help but wonder...is there a guest starring role in season four ahead?

"It was so wonderful to hear her speak about the show, and she's such a big supporter, and we're so grateful for that," Lily Collins exclusively told E! News about Kim. "We've been asked that question. We were like, 'Darren? Does anyone know anything?' We don't know."

Darren, of course, is Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, who also created Sex and the City where Cattrall starred as the iconic Samantha Jones for six seasons.

"It's all about finding the right role because she doesn't want to come on as Kim," Darren told SiriusXM Dec. 20. "She doesn't want to come on as Samantha. We've gotta find something special and worthy of her."

That's no small feat—but it won't stop us from getting our hopes up.

Netflix
When will season four of Emily in Paris premiere?

Sure, season three just premiered—but we're impatient!

The first season premiered in October 2020, season two dropped in December 2021 and given the December 2022 release of season three, perhaps a late 2023 isn't too much to ask.

That still gives us plenty of time to emotionally prepare. 

