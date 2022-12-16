The Stars of Emily in Paris Reveal Their Travel Destination Ideas for the Show

Watch : Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next

Emily in...Rome?

While the first three seasons of Emily in Paris—the third of which drops Dec. 21 on Netflix—have stuck to the blissful and romantic confines of France, the show's ensemble cast is hopeful that future seasons might earn them a few extra stamps in their respective passports.

"We could go anywhere!" Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, the French mentor to Emily (Lily Collins), exclusively told E! News. "We could travel. We could take her to Italy. I would love to go to Italy with Emily. Sylvie speaks Italian, remember? So, we could go to Rome."

Bruno Gouery, who plays Emily's co-worker Luc, was on a similar wavelength. "Luc in Rome," the actor, who recently spent time in Sicily while filming The White Lotus, mused. "I would like to go to Italy. I love Italy."

When it came to his character Julian, Samuel Arnold had a bit more of a contentious plan up his sleeve, joking, "I'll definitely send Julian to the States to challenge the Americans."