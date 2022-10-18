Say Bonjour to the Guest Stars of Emily in Paris Season 3

Netflix released two new Emily in Paris cast members joining Lily Collins for season three—Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling. Find out all the details on their characters here.

There are some new amis headed to Paris. 

Netflix announced Emily in Paris' newest cast members for season three, which will include Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon, who is a prince and an executive at his family's company.

"Nicolas De Leon seems to lead a charmed life," reads the streamer's description. "But while the family name is an endless source of wealth, status, and access, it's accompanied by a crushing pressure to prove himself as more than just a nepotism hire."

And while Emily (Lily Collins) is eager to work with him, an "unexpected personal connection" is what actually brings the two of them together, according to Netflix. 

There's also Melia Kreiling guest starring as Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist who has come to Paris to show her work for Camille (Camille Razat). But, in the city of love, the streamer notes that she actually falls into a "passionate affair."

photos
Emily in Paris Season 3

The casting announcement only adds to what we know about season three, which will feature Emily at a crossroads both personally and professionally. At work, she could leave Savoir to join Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) at her new marketing agency, or stay loyal to her longtime American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh). Meanwhile in her dating life, Emily's boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) wants to try long distance, though she remains drawn to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Getty Images; Shutterstock

And how will Emily cope with all of this, you might ask? During the season three teaser, we get our answer: by getting bangs. 

"They're just bangs," she snaps at Gabriel in the clip. "Sometimes people cut bangs, but everything's fine."

Find out what Emily chooses when Emily in Paris season three premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.

