Britney Spears Reveals What Exes Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline "Ruined" for Her

Britney Spears is calling for her story to be heard. And in her new memoir The Woman in Me, the singer opened up about a piece of her she feels like she lost following her splits from Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.
"That's one thing Justin and Kevin ruined about me," she wrote in the book. "I used to trust people. But after the breakup with Justin and then my divorce, I never really did trust people again."
In the book, Britney recalled being "head over heels in love" with Justin—who she dated from 1999 to 2002—but also shared some of their challenging times together.
Among the revelations about their romance? Britney said she got pregnant with Justin's baby but that they decided to have an abortion; she wrote about infidelity (accusing Justin of cheating on her and admitting she once made out with Wade Robson); and alleged that the *NSYNC alum broke up with her via text message.
In 2004, Britney wed her former backup dancer Kevin Federline.
"When I married Kevin, I meant it with all my heart," she penned in the book. "If you look into my eyes in my wedding photos, you can see it: I was so in love and so ready for a new phase of my life to start. I wanted babies with this man. I wanted a cozy home. I wanted to grow old with him."
The pair welcomed sons Sean Preston Federline, 18, and Jayden James Federline, 17, but split about two years after tying the knot.
"My lawyer told me that Kevin was going to file for divorce no matter what," the Grammy winner wrote. "I was led to believe that it would be better if I did it first so that I wasn't humiliated. I didn't want to be embarrassed, so in early November 2006, when Jayden was almost two months old, I filed the papers."
Britney—whose divorce from Kevin was finalized in 2007—said she was "vilified" by the press over the breakup. And even when people tried to be supportive, she continued, it was often done in the media "by being cruel toward Kevin, which actually wasn't that helpful."
Looking back on her relationships, Britney said "both Justin and Kevin were very clever" and "knew what they were doing." Meanwhile, the "Stronger" star said she "never knew how to play the game."
"But as much as I'll own my flaws, ultimately, I know that I am a good person," she wrote. "I can see now that you have to be smart enough, vicious enough, deliberate enough to play the game, and I did not know the game. I was truly innocent—just clueless. I was a newly single mom of two little boys—I didn't have the time to fix my hair before I went out into a sea of photographers. So I was young, and I made a lot of mistakes. But I will say this: I wasn't manipulative. I was just stupid."
E! News has reached out to Kevin and Justin's reps for comment, as they have yet to speak publicly on the memoir.
