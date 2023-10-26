Britney Spears Reveals What Exes Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline "Ruined" for Her

Watch : Biggest Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir

Baby, can't you see?

Britney Spears is calling for her story to be heard. And in her new memoir The Woman in Me, the singer opened up about a piece of her she feels like she lost following her splits from Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

"That's one thing Justin and Kevin ruined about me," she wrote in the book. "I used to trust people. But after the breakup with Justin and then my divorce, I never really did trust people again."

In the book, Britney recalled being "head over heels in love" with Justin—who she dated from 1999 to 2002—but also shared some of their challenging times together.

Among the revelations about their romance? Britney said she got pregnant with Justin's baby but that they decided to have an abortion; she wrote about infidelity (accusing Justin of cheating on her and admitting she once made out with Wade Robson); and alleged that the *NSYNC alum broke up with her via text message.