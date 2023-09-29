Why What Not to Wear's Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Just Ended Their Decade-Long Feud

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's fractured friendship got a makeover.

Appearing on TV for the first time together in 10 years, the former What Not to Wear cohosts got candid about their long-standing feud, with Stacy revealing that they buried the hatchet after she had epiphany about her professional relationships in the most unlikely of places.

"I had a moment in the shower where I was thinking about getting back to work, and I was like, 'I don't want to see this person. I don't want to see that person,'" the 54-year-old shared on Today Sept. 28. "And then I was like, 'Wait, what is the common denominator here? I am the one saying I don't want to see anybody, could I potentially be the problem?'"

For the stylist, she said it was "a moment of real clarity and real shame."

"And I wrote a lot of letters—not just to Clinton—about apologizing for my behavior and recognizing my part in creating that environment," she said. "You have to evolve. When you realize that you've done something wrong, all you can do is to do better."