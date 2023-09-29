Why What Not to Wear's Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Just Ended Their Decade-Long Feud

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's fractured friendship got a makeover.
Appearing on TV for the first time together in 10 years, the former What Not to Wear cohosts got candid about their long-standing feud, with Stacy revealing that they buried the hatchet after she had epiphany about her professional relationships in the most unlikely of places.
"I had a moment in the shower where I was thinking about getting back to work, and I was like, 'I don't want to see this person. I don't want to see that person,'" the 54-year-old shared on Today Sept. 28. "And then I was like, 'Wait, what is the common denominator here? I am the one saying I don't want to see anybody, could I potentially be the problem?'"
For the stylist, she said it was "a moment of real clarity and real shame."
"And I wrote a lot of letters—not just to Clinton—about apologizing for my behavior and recognizing my part in creating that environment," she said. "You have to evolve. When you realize that you've done something wrong, all you can do is to do better."
According to Clinton, also 54, the two had a "really emotional conversation" toward the end of the pandemic. "We have very strong feelings toward each other," he said. "So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let's talk it out.'"
Her reaction? "Oh, I sobbed my eyes out," Stacy confessed. "I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap."
Stacy and Clinton cohosted What Not to Wear for 10 seasons from 2003 to 2013. Working long hours together, their onscreen banter often led viewers to confuse them for a married couple. However, Clinton hinted at behind-the-scenes tension with Stacy in his 2017 memoir, writing that he "either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between."
And while Clinton believes that it was his "personal truth" to share, he said on Today that the quote got "taken out of context" and drove a wedge further between him and Stacy, who blocked him on social media shortly after the book's release.
"When I saw the clickbait, I was hurt," Stacy shared Sept. 28, but noted that there's "justification for what Clinton said."
Admitting that her pride prolonged their feud, she added, "My regret is that I wished that we had been sort of the United Nations against a lot of what was thrown at us. Instead, a lot of the tension was caused because we were tense. There was a lot going on."
