Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up: Relive Every Piece of Their Romance

After filming ended, the two went their separate ways, but they later reunited and sparks flew. "I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," Britney said. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."

When they began dating, Britney was in the midst of her Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Piece of Me, which began in late 2013. And when the concert series ended on New Year's Eve 2017, he publicly expressed his support for her as they rang in 2018 together.

"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" Sam wrote on Instagram at the time. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking a-- again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year. #GOAT #britneyspears."

Britney and Sam attended their first celebrity event together, the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, in April 2018—several months after the Las Vegas residency ended. But her performance hiatus would not last long. That July, she embarked on a world summer and fall tour. It would become her final shows to date.

Over the next few years, Sam would show his public support for Britney amid her battle to terminate her conservatorship to secure her freedom over her finances and medical affairs. "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life," Britney wrote on Instagram in August 2021, "but he happens to be an extremely good cook!"