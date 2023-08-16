Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up: Relive Every Piece of Their Romance

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split after more than six years together. Look back at their road to romance and marriage.

It's over between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

The "Toxic" singer, 41, and actor, 29, have broken up after more than a year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug. 16. E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Sam and has not heard back.

In 2016, while still under a conservatorship largely controlled by her father, the singer met her now-husband on the set of her music video "Slumber Party."

"She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,'" Sam told Men's Health in 2018, "and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?' I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it."

Speaking to CBS radio station AMP 103.7 in January 2017, Britney recalled how she and Sam "were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there" on the music video set. The "Gimme More" singer added, "We were forced to talk to each other."

After filming ended, the two went their separate ways, but they later reunited and sparks flew. "I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," Britney said. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."

When they began dating, Britney was in the midst of her Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Piece of Me, which began in late 2013. And when the concert series ended on New Year's Eve 2017, he publicly expressed his support for her as they rang in 2018 together.

"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" Sam wrote on Instagram at the time. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking a-- again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year. #GOAT #britneyspears."

Britney and Sam attended their first celebrity event together, the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, in April 2018—several months after the Las Vegas residency ended. But her performance hiatus would not last long. That July, she embarked on a world summer and fall tour. It would become her final shows to date.

Over the next few years, Sam would show his public support for Britney amid her battle to terminate her conservatorship to secure her freedom over her finances and medical affairs. "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life," Britney wrote on Instagram in August 2021, "but he happens to be an extremely good cook!"

The two got engaged a month later after Sam proposed to Britney with a 4-carat diamond ring. And the following November, the singer's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.

Britney and Sam experienced both happiness and heartache in 2022. The singer announced that April that she was pregnant. However, a month later, the two shared that they lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

In June 2022, Britney and Sam got married in front of a slew of celebrity guests, though the Grammy winner's sons, although the singer's sons, Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16, did not attend the wedding. Their dad, Kevin Federline, told ITV News the following September that the teens have not seen their mom in months, by choice, yet Jayden did share his hope to mend their relationship.

Britney's ex-husband also told the outlet that it was "tough" for the boys to see their mom's censored nude social media posts, which she occasionally shares on Instagram.

Britney wrote on the social network in response, "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL."

In December, Sam defended his wife over criticism over her social media posts, writing on his Instagram Stories, "The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

Sam and Britney sparked breakup rumors this past March when the two were spotted in separate cities without their wedding rings. At the time, his rep denied to E! News that the couple were having any marital issues. And in June, Sam paid tribute to Britney on Instagram, writing, "Happy 1 Year to me & my better half. One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."

See Britney and Sam's road to romance in pictures:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love at First Sight

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari on the set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016. Onscreen chemistry? Check! About five months after filming, they began dating, making joint appearances at places like NBA games and on social media.

Snapchat
Her Special Someone

Britney wished her fans a very Merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Sam. 

Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Instagram
Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans

In March 2017, the couple supported Sam's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Instagram
In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Instagram
Fitness Fanatics

Britney celebrated her main man's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Instagram
Happy Couple

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The pair got close for a photo opp ahead of Britney's Sin City performance. 

Instagram
Jet-Setters

In June 2017, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Putting On the Ritz

The lovebirds stepped out for a good cause at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Instagram
Date Night

"Having the best time with my other half," Britney wrote alongside this photo of the pair in June 2018.
 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready

Britney and Sam made a rare public appearance at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Up, Up and Away

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," Britney captioned a photo of the duo flying to Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. 

Instagram / Sam Asghari
By Her Side

Following the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Sam released a personal statement: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

In February 2021, a source close to the pop star offered rare insight into their shared private life. 

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," the insider told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation... They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies. They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."

Instagram / Britney Spears
Say I Do

The lovebirds get attended Asghari's best friend's wedding in April 2021. Due to what a source described as "restrictions" involving the pandemic and her dad, Jamie Spears, an insider told E! News she "finally had an opportunity to get out and she took it."

Instagram
#FreeBritney

Ahead of his girlfriend's bombshell court testimony in June 2021, Sam shared his support for the social media movement calling for an end to her years-long conservatorship. 

Instagram
Hope For the Future

During the June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney testified to wanting what she described as the "real deal," marriage and a baby. According to the singer, the conservatorship prevents her from creating the future she wants. 

She told the judge, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Instagram
Stronger Than Yesterday

As Britney continued to make positive strides in her conservatorship battle, a source close to Sam indicated a proposal was just over the horizon.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," the insider shared with E! News in September. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

The source explained further, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

On Sept. 12, 2021, the music superstar announced her engagement. In a video shared to Instagram, Brit showed off her bling as Sam asked, "Look at that! Do you like it?" "Yes!" she told him. 

Instagram
Paradise

"Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much," Britney captioned a photo of the couple on a romantic getaway in March 2022. "… I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!"

Instagram
Oh baby, baby!

On April 11, 2022 the Princess of Pop announced on Instagram that she and Sam had a baby on the way, writing, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby." The following month, Sam announced with the "deepest sadness" that they'd lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

Instagram
Husband & Wife

Britney and Sam tied the knot in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Sam's 29th Birthday

For her husband's 29th birthday, the singer shared a tribute to him on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday!!! I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more!!!"

