Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up: Relive Every Piece of Their Romance

It's over between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.
The "Toxic" singer, 41, and actor, 29, have broken up after more than a year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug. 16. E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Sam and has not heard back.
In 2016, while still under a conservatorship largely controlled by her father, the singer met her now-husband on the set of her music video "Slumber Party."
"She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,'" Sam told Men's Health in 2018, "and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?' I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it."
Speaking to CBS radio station AMP 103.7 in January 2017, Britney recalled how she and Sam "were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there" on the music video set. The "Gimme More" singer added, "We were forced to talk to each other."
After filming ended, the two went their separate ways, but they later reunited and sparks flew. "I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," Britney said. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."
When they began dating, Britney was in the midst of her Las Vegas residency show, Britney: Piece of Me, which began in late 2013. And when the concert series ended on New Year's Eve 2017, he publicly expressed his support for her as they rang in 2018 together.
"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" Sam wrote on Instagram at the time. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking a-- again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year. #GOAT #britneyspears."
Britney and Sam attended their first celebrity event together, the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards, in April 2018—several months after the Las Vegas residency ended. But her performance hiatus would not last long. That July, she embarked on a world summer and fall tour. It would become her final shows to date.
Over the next few years, Sam would show his public support for Britney amid her battle to terminate her conservatorship to secure her freedom over her finances and medical affairs. "Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life," Britney wrote on Instagram in August 2021, "but he happens to be an extremely good cook!"
The two got engaged a month later after Sam proposed to Britney with a 4-carat diamond ring. And the following November, the singer's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.
Britney and Sam experienced both happiness and heartache in 2022. The singer announced that April that she was pregnant. However, a month later, the two shared that they lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy."
In June 2022, Britney and Sam got married in front of a slew of celebrity guests, though the Grammy winner's sons, although the singer's sons, Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16, did not attend the wedding. Their dad, Kevin Federline, told ITV News the following September that the teens have not seen their mom in months, by choice, yet Jayden did share his hope to mend their relationship.
Britney's ex-husband also told the outlet that it was "tough" for the boys to see their mom's censored nude social media posts, which she occasionally shares on Instagram.
Britney wrote on the social network in response, "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL."
In December, Sam defended his wife over criticism over her social media posts, writing on his Instagram Stories, "The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."
Sam and Britney sparked breakup rumors this past March when the two were spotted in separate cities without their wedding rings. At the time, his rep denied to E! News that the couple were having any marital issues. And in June, Sam paid tribute to Britney on Instagram, writing, "Happy 1 Year to me & my better half. One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."
See Britney and Sam's road to romance in pictures: