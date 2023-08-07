Bachelor Nation Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Continuing Their Journey?

Falling in love within Bachelor Nation is a little bit like bungee jumping, sky diving or insert crazy franchise stunt date here: It can feel both exhilarating and scary AF and there's at least a small risk that things won't end well.
Because we all fell hard for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's meet cute—one of the few to take place IRL when he appeared on her Off the Vine podcast back in 2018—and the scenes from their first conga line-filled date. Now, two-plus years after he got down on one knee, again during the taping of her podcast, the bloom has come off the rose.
"We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," The Restart Roadmap author, who first romanced Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, wrote in an Aug. 6 Instagram post.
As parents to dogs Ramen and Pinot, he added, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."
So already their split seems far less thorny than other Bachelor breakups.
And while we're sad we won't experience their black tie-meets-bar food wedding ("The vibe we are going for is over-the-top fancy, but at the same time, we want Buffalo chicken wings," the former Bachelorette told E! News last October), there are a few other franchise nuptials on the near horizon.
So as we pour one out for one beloved pair, let's cheers to 2023 brides Serena Pitt, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Hannah Godwin and the other still rosy Bachelor Nation couples.