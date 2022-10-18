Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are "Stressed Out" Over Wedding Plans

Watch : Bachelorette Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Dishes on Wedding Look

Wedding planning hasn't been exactly rosy for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

"Neither of us are the most helpful right now," the former Bachelorette recently admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview for her Amazon Handmade collection. "We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you."

She explained that the couple had secured a wedding date but that their plans then fell through. Although, their thorny problem could soon be solved as Kaitlyn hinted they may have found a new date (she said she's keeping it a secret for now as she doesn't want to jinx it).

"Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting and easier to plan," she continued, noting that Jason has been helping with the planning. "He's a very good planner, in general. He's an organized person and he enjoys the financial aspects, like creating a budget. He's very helpful in that way."