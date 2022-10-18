Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are "Stressed Out" Over Wedding Plans

Wedding planning hasn't been exactly rosy for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.
"Neither of us are the most helpful right now," the former Bachelorette recently admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview for her Amazon Handmade collection. "We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out to be honest with you."
She explained that the couple had secured a wedding date but that their plans then fell through. Although, their thorny problem could soon be solved as Kaitlyn hinted they may have found a new date (she said she's keeping it a secret for now as she doesn't want to jinx it).
"Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting and easier to plan," she continued, noting that Jason has been helping with the planning. "He's a very good planner, in general. He's an organized person and he enjoys the financial aspects, like creating a budget. He's very helpful in that way."
One thing is for sure: When the big day does take place, Kaitlyn and Jason will be celebrating with their friends from Bachelor Nation. She said Tayshia Adams—with whom she hosted Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's seasons The Bachelorette—and Michelle will be invited and that Ben Higgins, who appeared on her season of The Bachelorette, will be on the guest list as well. Other invitees include Whitney Bischoff, Becca Tilley and Ashley Iaconetti, all of whom were on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor with Kaitlyn.
"It really is special," she said about her connection with her fellow franchise members. "These are unique friendships with aspects so many people won't really understand. We've been through a lot, and it bonds us all. They will definitely be a part of this special day."
Jason and Kaitlyn sparked romance rumors in early 2019 months after she and Shawn Booth, who had received her final rose on her season back 2015, announced the end of their engagement. Jason, who'd appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, then proposed to Kaitlyn in 2021.
While exact wedding details are still to be determined, the Dancing With the Stars champ and the Trading Secrets podcast host already have a sense of the vibe they want for their celebration.
"The wedding vibe we are going for is over-the-top fancy, but at the same time, we want Buffalo chicken wings," Kaitlyn said, with the wings being a nod to Jason's hometown. "There will be some rustic touches, so I think we will have a mix of different personalized touches."
