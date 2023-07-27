Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson and His Brother Moved in With Her After His Mom's Death

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Khloe Kardashian will always be on Tristan Thompson's team.

The Kardashians star revealed in the July 27 episode that her ex and his 16-year-old brother Amari moved in with her following the death of their mom Andrea in January.

"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," Khloe said in a confessional. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it's not the way I was raised."

After Andrea unexpectedly died of a heart attack at age 53, Tristan called Khloe—the mother of his kids True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months—to express his grief.

"I didn't really understand what he was saying," Khloe recalled. "He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she's gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about."