Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson and His Brother Moved in With Her After His Mom's Death

Khloe Kardashian will always be on Tristan Thompson's team.
The Kardashians star revealed in the July 27 episode that her ex and his 16-year-old brother Amari moved in with her following the death of their mom Andrea in January.
"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," Khloe said in a confessional. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it's not the way I was raised."
After Andrea unexpectedly died of a heart attack at age 53, Tristan called Khloe—the mother of his kids True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months—to express his grief.
"I didn't really understand what he was saying," Khloe recalled. "He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she's gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about."
Tristan and Khloe—who spoke to Andrea daily—traveled with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to Toronto to be with his family and help with funeral arrangements.
Tristan also became Amari's legal guardian and brought him back to California.
"Amari is 16, and he is severely disabled," Khloe shared in a confessional. "It's just really sad, because we don't know what he knows or doesn't know, cognitively."
However, after bringing his brother home, Tristan experienced another emergency: The house he had been renovating suddenly became unlivable.
"He was able to live there during renovations," the Good American founder said, "but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rains, and Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding."
That's why, as she put it, "Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now until his home gets fixed."
One silver lining of their stay? Tatum got to bond with his uncle Amari, with Khloe noting they really "like each other."
Later, Kim pointed out how despite Khloe trying to set boundaries with Tristan following his 2021 paternity lawsuit, she just couldn't shake him.
"Isn't God just, like, funny?" Kim said to her sister. "You were so ready to have your year of being free, and now, Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you, his roof caved in. What are the chances?"
But Khloe had a unique perspective on the state of affairs.
"My No. 1 slogan I always use: You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans," she said. "God does have a plan. And God doesn't want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?"
And while the 39-year-old has forgiven Tristan for his cheating, she once again clarified that they are not back together romantically.
"I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love, love, love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari. This is what family does," she told the Hulu cameras. "Tristan is the father of my kids... I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and I just, it's just heartbreaking. And then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot."
Khloe added, "I just think this is what family does when s--t hits the fan. All you have is your family. And Tristan and I are family, and we're gonna be family for the rest of our lives."
