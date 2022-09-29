Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged for 9 Months Before Paternity Lawsuit

Watch : Khloe Kardashian REJECTED Tristan Thompson's Marriage Proposal

New details on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashians' complicated history have been revealed.

E! News has confirmed that Khloe rejected Tristan's proposal in December 2019, but the pair secretly got engaged around February 2021. They remained fiancés for nine months until news broke that Tristan was facing a paternity lawsuit after fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Maralee welcomed the child, a baby boy named Theo, in December 2021. The following month, Tristan apologized to Khloe for having a child with Maralee and admitted the paternity test confirmed he's Theo's dad.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," the NBA player wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Another bombshell came roughly seven months after Theo was born: Multiple sources confirmed to E! News in July that Tristan and Khloe were expecting their second child together via surrogate. The pair also share 4-year-old daughter True.