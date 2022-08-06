Khloe Kardashian and Private Equity Investor Break Up

It's over between Khloe Kardashian and her mystery man.
The Kardashians star is no longer in a relationship with the private equity investor she began dating earlier this year, a source confirmed to E! News on Aug. 6. The news comes soon after the arrival of Khloe's and previous ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.
The source said that the Good American founder's relationship with the investor, whose identity was never made public, "slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks."
Meanwhile, "Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work," the insider added. "Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."
In June, E! News confirmed that Khloe was dating the investor, who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks prior. In July, a second source told E! News that while Khloe and her new man had gone out on a few dates and that while she is "definitely very open to dating," she also "isn't forcing anything."
As for Tristan, "There is no chance of reconciliation," the first source told E! News Aug. 6. "Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."
E! News has reached out to Khloe's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Khloe and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, 4, split in spring 2021 and then grew closer, proceeding with a plan to have a second child via surrogate in November.
The following month, a paternity lawsuit filed against the NBA player by a woman named Maralee Nichols was made public, and she soon gave birth to a baby boy, Theo, who was later confirmed to be his son. Tristan, who had cheated on Khloe before, apologized to the reality star on Instagram for causing her "heartache and humiliation."
In July, soon after news of Khloe and Tristan's upcoming arrival of their baby boy was made public, another source told E! News that the two "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."