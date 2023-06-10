Elliot Page, Dylan Mulvaney and More Transgender Stars Who've Opened Up About Their Journeys

Watch : Elliot Page Reflects on Dysphoria Journey With New Shirtless Photo

Take pride in your true self.

That's what stars who are a part of the trans community are hoping others will learn when they share their own journeys. After all, as Laverne Cox once explained to ABC News, "Having your story told validates your experience. It's like, 'I'm not alone anymore, and maybe I'll be OK.'"

And the number of celebs using their platform to speak on their own experiences keeps growing. TikToker Dylan Mulvaney went viral for candidly chronicling her transition through her "Days of Girlhood" series, while Elliot Page used his voice to "address the full picture" when he came out as transgender in 2020.

"My joy is real, but it is also fragile," the Juno star wrote in a lengthy social media statement. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."