See Gossip Girl Alum Taylor Momsen's OMG-Worthy Return to the Steps of the Met

Taylor Momsen returned to the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art more than 10 years after the original Gossip Girl went off the air.

Spotted: Little J back in the Upper East Side.

A decade after the original Gossip Girl went off the air, Taylor Momsen returned to the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for a little photo opp. Channeling Jenny Humphrey's edgier style from the series' later seasons, the 29-year-old rocked a baggy black tee, ripped jeans, Converse sneakers, chunky chains and oversized sunglasses as she sat on the stone staircase.

Momsen captioned the April 2 Instagram post, "This picture feels familiar."

The Pretty Reckless singer even tagged the show's official account to drive the Gossip Girl connection home, prompting former co-star and onscreen stepmom Kelly Rutherford to reply in the comments section with three heart emojis.

So, now that the former queen of Constance-Billard has reclaimed her throne, does it mean Momsen is ready to return to acting? After all, the star's most recent TV credit was for her appearance on the 2012 finale of Gossip Girl.

Secrets of the Original Gossip Girl

"I never say never anymore in life, especially now with all the curveballs the world is throwing everyone," she previously told E! News at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, her first red carpet in five years. "But no immediate plans."

Keep reading to find out what the rest of the Gossip Girl cast has been up to these days.

Blake Lively

The actress, who portrayed It Girl Serena van der Woodsen, has been keeping very busy since the end of Gossip Girl. A few months prior to the 2012 finale, Lively tied the knot with actor Ryan Reynolds and they're now the proud parents to four kids: daughters James, Inez and Betty and a baby born in 2023, whose name and sex has not been revealed. In recent years, she's starred in hit movies The Age of AdalineThe Shallows, A Simple Favor and The Rhythm Section.

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Mike Pont/Getty Images for A+E
Penn Badgley

Lonely Boy no more! Badgley, who portrayed Dan Humphrey (who, spoiler alert, was ultimately revealed to be Gossip Girl), has been making headlines for his turn as stalker Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series You.

On a more personal note, Badgley is also a married man. The actor tied the knot with Domino Kirke, the sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke, in Feb. 2017. They welcomed their first baby together in August 2020. Of course, fans of GG remember Badgley and Lively dated during the show's early run before splitting in 2010. 

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leighton Meester

The actress, who portrayed Blair Waldorf, has been making a splash in the comedy world in recent years, starring in ABC's Single Parents.

Meester married actor Adam Brody (aka The O.C.'s Seth Cohen) and they're parents of a daughter named Arlo, born in 2015, and a son born in 2020, whose name has not been revealed.

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Chace Crawford

For six seasons, viewers swooned over Crawford's character Nate Archibald. Since the 2012 finale, Crawford has starred in ABC's Blood & Oil, as well as films Eloise and All About Nina. Crawford now stars in the Amazon original series The Boys

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, JB Lacroix/WireImage
Ed Westwick

Westwick rose to fame as Chuck Bass and after hanging up his character's signature scarf, he went on to appear in 2013's Romeo & Juliet and star in 2015's short-lived ABC drama Wicked City. He also starred in the British TV series White Gold.

In the fall of 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by several women against Westwick, which he denied. In July 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to prosecute Westwick after determining there wasn't enough evidence to file charges in two instances and a third accuser failed to cooperate with investigators. 

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate
Taylor Momsen

Little J has come a long way since her days trying to snag a place in Blair's crew. Momsen was just 14 when she starred as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, though she left the show in 2010 as music was her ultimate passion from an early age. She went on to form and front her band The Pretty Reckless when she was 17. They have released four studio albums.

As for a potential return to acting? "I never say never anymore in life, especially now with all the curveballs the world is throwing everyone," she told E! in March at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, her first red carpet in five years. "But no immediate plans." 

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic, MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Szohr

Szohr burst onto the Hollywood scene with her breakout role as Vanessa Abrams in GG. Since that time, the actress has appeared in films The Internship, Ted 2 and Two Night Stand. She's also been on TV shows Kingdom, Shameless and The Orville.

She gave birth to daughter Bowie Ella with hockey pro fiancé Brad Richardson in January 2021.

The CW Television Network, Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Kristen Bell

Since the finale in 2012, the snarky narrator—who returned for the reboot—tied the knot with longtime love Dax Shepard, with whom she shares daughters Lincoln and Delta. In the acting world, the actress starred in Hulu's Veronica Mars revival and NBC's The Good Place. Bell also fronted the Bad Moms films and voices Anna in Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi
Sebastian Stan

Remember when Bucky Barnes was on was on Gossip Girl? That's right, the actor appeared in 11 episodes of the CW series as bad boy Carter Baizen from 2007 to 2010 and dated Leighton Meester during that time.

Since his time on the show, Stan has become a household name thanks to his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Captain America and Avengers films. He recently starred on Disney+'s The Falcon and Winter Soldier opposite Anthony Mackie and in Hulu's Pam & Tommy

James Devaney/WireImage, Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hilary Duff

It's hard to believe it's been a decade since Duff made a guest appearance on GG. In her six-episode arc, she appeared as Hollywood star Olivia Burke, who sparked a romance with Dan while at NYU and infamously engaged in a threesome with the not-so-Lonely Boy and his BFF Vanessa.

Since then, Duff starred in her own hit TV series, Younger and, more recently, How I Met Your Father. She was about to step back into Lizzie McGuire's platform sandals for a Disney+ revival, but it didn't work out due to differing creative visions.

In 2019, the "So Yesterday" singer married musician Matthew Koma, and they share daughters Banks and Mae, who the couple welcomed in March 2021. She's also mom to son Luca from her relationship with Mike Comrie.

