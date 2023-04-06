See Gossip Girl Alum Taylor Momsen's OMG-Worthy Return to the Steps of the Met

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Spotted: Little J back in the Upper East Side.

A decade after the original Gossip Girl went off the air, Taylor Momsen returned to the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for a little photo opp. Channeling Jenny Humphrey's edgier style from the series' later seasons, the 29-year-old rocked a baggy black tee, ripped jeans, Converse sneakers, chunky chains and oversized sunglasses as she sat on the stone staircase.

Momsen captioned the April 2 Instagram post, "This picture feels familiar."

The Pretty Reckless singer even tagged the show's official account to drive the Gossip Girl connection home, prompting former co-star and onscreen stepmom Kelly Rutherford to reply in the comments section with three heart emojis.

So, now that the former queen of Constance-Billard has reclaimed her throne, does it mean Momsen is ready to return to acting? After all, the star's most recent TV credit was for her appearance on the 2012 finale of Gossip Girl.