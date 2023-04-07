Sophia Grace Reveals the Best, Worst and Most Surprising Parts of Being a Mom

Watch : Ellen Star Sophia Grace Cuddles With Newborn Son in Sweet Video

A new boy has Sophia Grace Brownlee's heartbeat runnin' away. Can't you hear that? It's the sound of her 5-week-old son waking up. Again.

"Before I had the baby, people say things like, 'Oh, get your sleep while you can,' and, 'You're not going to get sleep for ages,'" the YouTuber recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And you take it with a pinch of salt, like, 'Yeah, I know, I'm going to have to wake up in the night. But how bad can it be?' But it really is bad. Like, it's amazing, but it is very difficult."

Still, the 19-year-old, who boom boom boomed her way into the spotlight at age 8 when she and cousin Rosie McClelland covered Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, thinks her newborn is a hell of a guy.

"No one can really prepare you for how difficult it is going to be to be a mom," Sophia admitted. "But it's definitely all worth it."