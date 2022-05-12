Sophia Grace and Rosie Reflect on Life-Changing Ellen DeGeneres Show Experience

Watch : Nicki Minaj Surprise Appearance Ranks High for Sophia Grace

A goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show isn't complete without Sophia Grace and Rosie.

More than 10 years after making their debut on the daytime talk show with a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," the YouTube stars are reuniting with Ellen DeGeneres.

But before the pair stopped by the show for a farewell appearance on May 12, Sophia Grace, 19, and Rosie, 15, reflected on their countless appearances in which both viewers and celebrities alike fell in love with their pink tutus and tiaras.

"I was so little and cute so I got hugged and kissed a lot," Rosie, who was 5 when she first sat down with Ellen, exclusively shared with E! News. "I loved meeting Rihanna. She pushed me up and kissed me. Justin Bieber kissed me on the cheek too and I also loved running around backstage spying on other celebs like Jennifer Lopez."

For Sophia Grace, there is one guy who she will never forget interacting with on the red carpet after covering award shows for Ellen.