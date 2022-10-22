Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Watch : Nicki Minaj Surprise Appearance Ranks High for Sophia Grace

Surprise!

Sophia Grace Brownlee, a child star-turned YouTuber who became more famous in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is expecting her first baby.

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace, 19, said on YouTube Oct. 22, standing amid a backdrop of pink and blue balloons. "So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

The 19-year-old said that she recently underwent her 20-week ultrasound, during which a detailed scan of the fetus' anatomy is performed, and that "everything was fine, thank God."

Sophia Grace, who told E! News last December that she had a boyfriend and was in a relationship with him for the past two years, acknowledged in her YouTube video that many fans are "going to be very shocked" by her pregnancy news.