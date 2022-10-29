Sophia Grace Reveals How Her Parents Really Reacted to Her Pregnancy

Mom and Dad, Sophia Grace needs to talk.
Before posting a video message announcing her pregnancy on Oct. 22, the YouTube star had to deliver the news to her parents first.
"The first person that actually knew was my mom," Sophia Grace told E! News in an exclusive interview. "My mom's reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, ‘Oh wow.' But she just got used to it straight away and she was always really happy and excited about it."
Can the same thing be said for Dad?
"Just in any normal family, it's sort of a hard thing to tell your dad—when you're a girl—that you're pregnant, and I'm sure people understand it can be a little bit awkward," Sophia Grace said. "We were trying to think of a way to tell my dad and, eventually, I just got my mom to tell him because I couldn't face doing it myself."
Lucky for the 19-year-old, her dad was "really happy" about it. And now, Sophia Grace is ready to start a new chapter of her life with a supportive family.
"I thought he might be like, ‘Maybe you're a bit young,' or something because I am quite young," she said. "It's not really about age. It's just depending on whether you feel ready or not—and I think I definitely feel ready."
Since sharing her pregnancy news, Sophia Grace said her family has been buying clothes and other thoughtful gifts for her baby on the way.
And while presents are always appreciated, it's genuine support from loved ones like Rosie McClelland, 16, that mean the most. When Sophia Grace showed her younger cousin a sonogram confirming she was pregnant, Rosie started shedding tears of joy.
"Honestly, it was literally one of the most happiest moments ever," Sophia Grace recalled. "She was just so happy because we've been so close our whole life and we literally have done everything together. I'm going into a new chapter and obviously she's going to be the best cousin ever. I'm so excited for her to meet the baby."
For more pregnancy updates from Sophia Grace, tune into her YouTube every Saturday.