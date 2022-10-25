Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend

Watch : Sophia Grace Reveals How She Told BF About Her Pregnancy

Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood.

The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.

"Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," Sophia Grace shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."

That's not to say she won't change her status from private to public in the future. "I would be completely happy to share him and I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos," she explained. "But I feel like when he's confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that and it'll be really fun."