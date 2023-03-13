Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount Teases Alfie's Season 4 Fate

Watch : Lucien Laviscount Tells If Alfie Will Return on Emily in Paris

Warning: This article includes spoilers for Emily in Paris season three

A season without Alfie would be the definition of ringard.

Lucien Laviscount quickly became a fan-favorite on Emily in Paris when he joined the cast in season two as the new love interest of Lily Collins' titular marketing executive. But following Alfie and Emily's heartbreaking split in season three, fans have been wondering what's next for the British banker. Now ahead of season four, Lucien exclusively told E! News about his possible future on the Darren Star series.

"I don't know if I'm back," the 30-year-old actor admitted at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party March 12. "Talk to Darren."

In the most recent season finale, Alfie and Emily—as well as Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)—broke up over the lingering feelings between the chef and the social media strategist. Camille called off her wedding to Gabriel during their vows, while Alfie made it clear to Emily that he is no second string.

So, what does Lucien want for Emily, even if his character isn't there by her side? He confirmed he just wants "Emily [to] be happy."