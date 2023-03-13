Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount Teases Alfie's Season 4 Fate

Warning: This article includes spoilers for Emily in Paris season three
A season without Alfie would be the definition of ringard.
Lucien Laviscount quickly became a fan-favorite on Emily in Paris when he joined the cast in season two as the new love interest of Lily Collins' titular marketing executive. But following Alfie and Emily's heartbreaking split in season three, fans have been wondering what's next for the British banker. Now ahead of season four, Lucien exclusively told E! News about his possible future on the Darren Star series.
"I don't know if I'm back," the 30-year-old actor admitted at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party March 12. "Talk to Darren."
In the most recent season finale, Alfie and Emily—as well as Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)—broke up over the lingering feelings between the chef and the social media strategist. Camille called off her wedding to Gabriel during their vows, while Alfie made it clear to Emily that he is no second string.
So, what does Lucien want for Emily, even if his character isn't there by her side? He confirmed he just wants "Emily [to] be happy."
And amid reflecting on Alfie's journey in Paris, Lucien also took a moment to pay tribute to his Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis after she picked up her very first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
"My girl Jamie Lee Curtis got it as well," he noted. "My first-ever American TV show, I did with her."
But even prior to Oscar Sunday, Lucien had expressed his interest in reprising his Emily in Paris role for the already-confirmed fourth season. "It would be great to come back," he shared at the season three premiere in December. "But honestly, I think I've had a really, really incredible two seasons on this show. It's been really special."
"She might have to pull something out of the bag to get the main man back," Lucien previously explained to E! News, noting how much his character had opened up throughout his arc. "Season two Alfie had this little cloud over his head, he was hating on life. Season three he gets his vulnerable side."
The first three seasons of Emily in Paris are currently available to stream on Netflix. But as we await season four, read up on everything we know about the show, below...
Plus, see more can't-miss interviews on E! News, weeknights at 11 p.m. EST.