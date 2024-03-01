How Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Bieber Turned Into Such a Candid Married Couple

Watch : Justin Bieber Shares Rare PDA-Packed Pics With Wife Hailey Bieber

It's OK to admit it: You didn't kick off 2018 with "Justin Bieber will get married this year" on your bingo card.

But slowly—and then all at once—you invested a little piece of your heart in Justin and Hailey Bieber, who celebrated five years of holy matrimony in September.

So it's possible you're among the concerned parties wondering what, if anything, is up in light of Stephen Baldwin's Instagram repost soliciting prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, who's turning 30 on March 1.

While clarification has not been forthcoming on this matter, it's usually best to wait and see what happens. Especially because, to date, the couple who started off so coy about whether they were indeed husband and wife have since been refreshingly real when it comes to detailing the ups and downs of married life.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey, 27, said in an early 2023 interview for Vogue Australia—conducted at the couple's Beverly Hills home with her husband posing the questions. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

Justin kicked off the conversation by telling his wife he loved her—"Love you," she said back immediately—and later noted that watching her build her Rhode skin care brand had been "the coolest." She also divulged that one of the songs she couldn't stop listening to was the one her husband just recorded, but "nobody knows what that is yet."

Almost as if these two are in the habit of enjoying the occasional secret along with their PDA-packed date nights.