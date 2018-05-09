BACKGRID
Selena Gomez is proudly standing on her own two feet.
After dealing with the fallout of yet another breakup from Justin Bieber, multiple sources tell E! News the singer is in a much better place and looking toward the future. We're told Gomez has "completely moved on" Bieber and is "not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon."
The insider explains, "She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating."
A second source says Selena, 25, and Justin, 24, "aren't in contact." After things between the celeb pair began to fall apart in March, the "Sorry" performer began spending time with Instagram model Baskin Champion. Despite a whirlwind reconnection, it's safe to say Jelena is over for good.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
"Selena is going in a different direction with her life," the source shares with E! News. "She's had a lot of self-reflection time and it's been good for her. She's hanging out with friends and taking it easy."
The "Wolves" songstress, who prior to Bieber dated The Weeknd for almost a year, is "learning to appreciate" the single life, adds the source. "You can never say never with her and Justin, but at the moment they aren't in contact and she's feeling very strong and content," our insider says.
Meanwhile, Selena's career only continues to pick up speed. After attending Monday night's 2018 Met Gala, the pop star is expected back in the recording studio as she completes her third studio album. The first source tells us, "Selena has been traveling constantly and is putting a lot of her effort into her new music and projects with Coach and Puma. She really wants to finish an album this year and is focused solely on making hits and keeping herself healthy."
Of course, Selena still experiences bouts of self doubt every now and then. In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, she alluded to disliking photos taken of her at the Met Gala. "Me when I saw my pictures from MET," SelGo captioned a video of herself sprinting through a parking garage still wearing her custom Coach gown and full glam.
(For the record, Selena looked absolutely gorgeous!)
Any tension with mom Mandy Teefey also appears to have simmered, with the source saying they've "mended" their relationship since splitting from Justin. "Overall everything seems to be on a high for right now," the source continues.
Ultimately, Selena is focused on herself and isn't that what's most important? As our source put it, "She is in a great place right now and all of her friends and family are happy she is on this path."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.