EXCLUSIVE!

Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Justin Bieber has somebody to love...but the wedding date is a different story. 

After getting engaged in July and secretly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in September, he and Hailey Baldwinwere on the fast track to life as husband and wife. While they were looking to throw a wedding this month, according to a source, it's looking like that's no longer the case. Not to fret, fans—it all comes down to timing. 

"They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work. They can't wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party. But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning," the source explained.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

The two "aren't going to rush it and want to make sure that its everything they want it to be," the source added. "They've tossed around different ideas for where to do it and they are still going back and forth. They've met with their pastor numerous times to discuss the religious ceremony and figure out exactly what they want."

Bottom line? "It's all in the works, but still being discussed. There is some stuff behind the scenes that's being figured out."

While the milestone event remains in the works, the two have each other. "The important thing is that they are very happy with being married and being together," the source noted. 

Just days ago, the two made headlines yet again when Bieber decided on an impromptu serenade for his lady while waiting for his car from the valet at the Montage Beverly Hills. The song choice? Marvin Gaye's 1982 hit, "Sexual Healing." 

"She was cracking up," an insider said, "perhaps a bit embarrassed but still very happy and taken by it. There is clearly a lot of love in her eyes when she is around him. He was singing pretty [loudly]. You could hear it from a good distance." 

All of this just begs the question: what does Bieber have planned for his first Valentine's Day with Mrs. Bieber? 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

"Forbes" Magazine Editor Talks Jeff Bezos' Fortune Amid Divorce

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Wedding, Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper

A Complete History of Bachelor Nation Weddings

Wilmer Valderrama, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Ex Wilmer Valderrama and Remaining Friends With Samantha Ronson

Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Are "Rebuilding" 8 Months After Split

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Make a Stylish Splash Together at NBR Awards Gala

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.