Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin May Be Legally Married

UPDATE: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took part in a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau on Thursday, two months after getting engaged, E! News has learned. However, it's unclear if they are legally husband and wife, as Baldwin tweeted on Friday, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

__________

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrived at a New York City courthouse via a side door around 4 p.m. on Thursday and got married in a back room, a source told E! News on Friday.

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," another source told E! News about Bieber and Hailey's marriage ceremony. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

Reps for the couple had no immediate comment.

TMZ had reported on Thursday that the two were spotted that day at the marriage bureau and that Bieber was crying and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby." On Friday, TMZ said the 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model planned on getting married as early as next week, most likely out of the country, possibly in his native Canada, in a super small ceremony.