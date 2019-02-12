Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images
Justin Bieber is leaning on friends and family amid his struggle with depression.
A source tells E! News that the singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time."
"He really wants to get better," the insider shares. "He has been seeking all the help he can get."
In this time of difficulty, the 24-year-old has formed a strong support network composed of "the people that love him most," including his wife Hailey Baldwin and his pastor.
The insider adds that "this is just something [Justin] has to deal with" and that he is actively seeking professional help. "He is in outpatient therapy and getting help every day," the source explains. "This is his focus right now."
Justin recently opened up about his mental health struggles in a candid and sincere interview with Vogue. In the lengthy story, he revealed a myriad of personal issues that seem to be the root of his struggles, like his resentment towards his parents.
According to the star, he recently went on a week-long therapy retreat to take part in the Hoffman Process, where he took his pent-up anger out on a pillow. "I beat the fact that my mom was depressed a lot of my life and my dad has anger issues," he shared. "Stuff that they passed on that I'm kind of mad they gave me."
The sadness Justin believes he got from his mom hit him with full-force when he was on his Purpose tour in 2017. Justin revealed that he was overcome with depression and feelings of loneliness, which caused him to cancel the remainder of the 150-concert tour. "I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," the star explained to Vogue.
If that wasn't enough, the star's struggles with mental health were compounded by fame and the feeling that "people are using me or aren't really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me."
Luckily, his marriage to Hailey appears to be a positive force in his life and a positive way to express his feelings. "I'm the emotionally unstable one," the star told Vogue. "I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need."
The two are set to reaffirm their love and commitment to one another in the near future by saying "I Do" for the second time. Hailey and Justin first got married at a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.