How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards

Watch : 2023 SAG Awards Ambassadors REVEALED

Are you ready to see who wins big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards?

The 29th annual award ceremony will air Sunday, Feb. 26. Taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, the SAG Awards honor the best in both television and film, as voted on by 122,600 members.

The guild announced the star-studded list of nominees last month, with Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin at the top of the leader board, tied with five nods each. Ozark is setting the bar for television with a total of four nominations.

As for which Hollywood legend will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award? The golden man goes to... Sally Field, best known for The Flying Nun, Smokey and the Bandit and Forrest Gump.

"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in statement Jan. 17. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity - she just connects."

For those planning to watch their favorite on-screen stars from home, keep reading for all details.