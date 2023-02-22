How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards

Are you ready to see who wins big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards?
The 29th annual award ceremony will air Sunday, Feb. 26. Taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, the SAG Awards honor the best in both television and film, as voted on by 122,600 members.
The guild announced the star-studded list of nominees last month, with Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin at the top of the leader board, tied with five nods each. Ozark is setting the bar for television with a total of four nominations.
As for which Hollywood legend will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award? The golden man goes to... Sally Field, best known for The Flying Nun, Smokey and the Bandit and Forrest Gump.
"Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in statement Jan. 17. "She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity - she just connects."
For those planning to watch their favorite on-screen stars from home, keep reading for all details.
Who is hosting the 2023 SAG Awards?
The past three years, the SAG awards have gone on sans-host, and 2023 is no different.
Past hosts include Kristen Bell who took the stage in 2018, followed by Megan Mullally in 2019. Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy rounded out the hosting duties in 2020.
How do you watch the 2023 SAG Awards?
This year's award show will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Watch it here. It is also available to watch on Twitter and Facebook.
In years past, the show was cast simultaneously on TNT and TBS.
Who is presenting at the show?
Some familiar faces have been announced as presenters, including Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Emily Blunt, Caleb McLaughlin, Ashley Park and Paul Mescal.
Who are the 2023 SAG Award nominees?
Nominees for one of the most sought after awards of the night, Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie, are Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Emily Blunt (The English), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) and Niecy Nash-Betts (DAHMER—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).
For the male category, we have Steve Carell (The Patient), Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Sam Elliot (1983), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) and Evan Peters (DAHMER—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.)
When it comes to the big screen: Stephanie Hsu nabbed her first solo nom for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Also up for the award is Angela Bassett, who took home the Golden Globe for Black-Panther: Wakanda Forever in January, Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once).
And for Outstanding Performance by a cast in a motion picture, some of Hollywood's biggest names are in the running. Nominated are the casts of The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Women Talking, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Babylon, which includes Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.