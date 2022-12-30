Niecy Nash Argues That DAHMER Shines “More of a Light on the Victims" Than Dahmer Himself

Watch : Niecy Nash-Betts Happy to Highlight Linda's Story in Dahmer

Niecy Nash-Betts is speaking her truth.

Following the Sept. 21 release of Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the actress was met with praise for portrayal of Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer's real-life neighbor who repeatedly called the police about his suspicious activity.

However, the series has been accused by some of glamorizing Dahmer and putting the tragic stories of his victims on the back burner. However, Nash-Betts, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, doesn't quite agree with that assessment. "I feel like it's shining more of a light on the victims than it is on the killer," Nash-Betts told Deadline on Dec. 29. "Normally, you view it from the lead character's point of view, but you actually get to enter the story through the eyes of his neighbor."

The Reno: 911! actress also noted how playing the role made her realize how Dahmer's crimes had an emotional ripple effect.

"You get to unpack the collateral damage in all of the families who had loved ones who lost their lives to Dahmer," she explained. "And even though Glenda Cleveland was not killed by him, she definitely was a victim."