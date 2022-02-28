2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion
Exclusive

LOL, Helen Mirren Just Made the Best Joke About Receiving the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren knows how to poke fun at herself. Watch the legendary actress make a cheeky joke about receiving the Life Achievement honor at the 2022 SAG Awards during this exclusive E! News interview.

By Allison Crist Feb 28, 2022 1:17 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsExclusivesHelen MirrenCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

A downright funny dame.  

Helen Mirren is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but as she told Live From E! host Yvette Nicole Brown on the red carpet, she's not necessarily thrilled with one hilariously cheeky aspect of the honor. 

"I'm very excited to be here; It's a very special evening for me," the 76-year-old actress exclusively told E! News. "I just wish my guild wasn't called SAG. At my age, it's kind of, you know..."

Continuing to joke about the award's dual meaning, Mirren added that perhaps she'll just embrace the honor. "SAG Achievement Award? Yes, maybe I do deserve that."

The Queen star is being recognized for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. To date, she's one of the most decorated recipients of the award with a total of 13 SAG Award nominations and five SAG Award wins.

Looking back on her impressive journey as an actress, Mirren told E! that if she could offer her younger self any advice, it'd be to worry less because "it will all work out." That, and "be yourself."

photos
2022 SAG Award Nominations: Snubs & Surprises

"Be true to yourself," Mirren added, "because in the end, that's all you have is who you are, in the most truthful way. Don't fight it, just be true to yourself."

Tune in to the 2022 SAG Awards to watch the legendary actress receive the Life Achievement Award. Keep scrolling to see the rest of this year's winners. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Helen Mirren

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

King Richard

Belfast

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

Coda

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Matrix Resurrections

Dune

WINNER: No Time to Die

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession

The Morning Show

The Handmaid's Tale

Squid Game

Yellowstone

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Netflix; HBO; National Geographic/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Netflix; HBO; Disney+/E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Cobra Kai

WINNER: Squid Game

Mare of Easttown

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Private Life

2

See All the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards today, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the SAG Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Private Life

2

See All the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

4

Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Turn Up the Heat in Cabo

5

SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List