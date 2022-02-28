LOL, Helen Mirren Just Made the Best Joke About Receiving the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

A downright funny dame.

Helen Mirren is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but as she told Live From E! host Yvette Nicole Brown on the red carpet, she's not necessarily thrilled with one hilariously cheeky aspect of the honor.

"I'm very excited to be here; It's a very special evening for me," the 76-year-old actress exclusively told E! News. "I just wish my guild wasn't called SAG. At my age, it's kind of, you know..."

Continuing to joke about the award's dual meaning, Mirren added that perhaps she'll just embrace the honor. "SAG Achievement Award? Yes, maybe I do deserve that."

The Queen star is being recognized for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. To date, she's one of the most decorated recipients of the award with a total of 13 SAG Award nominations and five SAG Award wins.

Looking back on her impressive journey as an actress, Mirren told E! that if she could offer her younger self any advice, it'd be to worry less because "it will all work out." That, and "be yourself."