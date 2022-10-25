Megan Mullally Recalls Last Meeting With "Flawlessly Funny" Leslie Jordan One Month Before His Death

Megan Mullally is reeling over the sudden death of her former co-star, Leslie Jordan.
The actress, who starred alongside Jordan on Will & Grace, shared a touching tribute to him after he died while reportedly suffering from a medical emergency while driving.
"my heart is breaking," she captioned her Oct. 24 Instagram post alongside a photo of the two on the set of the iconic NBC show. "i really can't believe it. leslie jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. people use that expression a lot, and i'm not sure it's always applicable. there aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can't get any better than that."
Mullally, 63, then recalled her last meeting with Jordan during a national book festival in Washington, D.C. last month where one of the late actor's best-selling books was being showcased.
"He'd asked me to come interview him for his event," she continued. "i'd done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as i just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour."
The Bob's Burgers actress said Jordan was "so relaxed and happy" and she is thankful that he found a way to share his "unparalleled story-telling abilities" with everyone.
"i'm so so glad that i got to spend some time with leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up," she shared. "i felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift! and so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you."
Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. While his cause of death has not yet been released, TMZ reported that the American Horror Story actor was suspected to have suffered from a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood. He later crashed his vehicle into the side of a building.
"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep said in a statement to E! News Oct. 24. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."