Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and More React to 2023 SAG Awards Nominations

We're willing to bet these actors are feeling quite euphoric today.

The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Jan. 11 and among the biggest standouts in both movie and television were nominated including The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried, whose performance as Elizabeth Holmes earned her a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

As far as who the Mamma Mia star is up against? Her competition in that category includes Emily Blunt (The English), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) and Niecy Nash-Betts (DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

But she isn't the only actor taking a bow after hearing the announcement as Euphoria star Zendaya also shared her reaction to picking up a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Also nominated in that category are Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elizabeth Debecki (The Crown), Julia Garner (Ozark) and Laura Linney (Ozark).