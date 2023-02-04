Remembering When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Gambled on a Las Vegas Wedding After the Grammys

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS

Swapping "hot slob-kebab" vows under the influence of more than a little tequila at a Las Vegas wedding chapel doesn't exactly sound like the start of many fairy-tale unions.

But for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, it was one step closer to happily ever after. And it all started with a date night that epitomized the meaning of "let's just go and see what happens."

It had been more than five months since Travis proposed on the beach with a massive oval diamond at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., when the betrothed couple touched down in Sin City with one destination in mind: the 2022 Grammys.

They arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 looking like they'd discovered the meaning of life in each other's eyes (i.e. their usual red carpet look) and proceeded into the venue, Kourtney in a black Et Ochs jumpsuit and Travis coordinating in a black Givenchy vest and trousers topped with a shocking-pink Raf Simons coat.

During the show, he shed the outerwear (and his vest, naturally) to perform with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, a rollicking rendition of "Are You Gonna Go My Way" that brought the room, including a beaming Kourtney, to its feet.