Kris Jenner Reveals What She Told Kourtney Kardashian Before Her Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Watch : Kris Jenner Literally Does EVERYTHING!

Forget unconscious uncoupling, Kris Jenner is all about getting "practice married."

The momager exclusively chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding with fiancé Travis Barker during the premiere of The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Hollywood on April 7, sharing that she "did know" about the surprise nuptials ahead of time.

Jokingly referring to the ceremony, which was performed without a marriage license, as getting "practice married," Kris recalled telling Kourtney when she first heard of her daughter's wedding plans, "Hey honey, live your life."

The 66-year-old also joked that Kourtney is "coining a new phrase" with her recent walk down the aisle with the Blink-182 drummer, adding, "You never know what's gonna happen."

As for whether or not the ceremony was captured for reality TV cameras, Kris teased, "We make it worth the wait."