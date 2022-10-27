Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Drunken Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay down in Vegas.
Kourtney Kardashian revealed all the drunken details about the night she and Travis Barker unofficially wed in Las Vegas, including how she barfed after the ceremony.
"I did throw up after," Kourtney explained in a confessional during the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians. "And took my top off, and unbuttoned my pants. And I had to like walk through the hotel with a million people taking my photo."
As Kourtney put it, "I was a hot, slob kabob."
It all went down in April, when Kourtney and Travis decided to tie the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel after attending the 2022 Grammys. The moment was iconic, but also unofficial as they weren't able to obtain a marriage license that night before walking down the aisle.
Nonetheless, having a wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator is something one would likely never forget. But, as Kourtney shared in the episode, she doesn't actually remember much of her time at the altar.
"I blacked out," Kourtney said. "I actually don't remember though. I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn't remember I had a bouquet."
Lucky for Kourt, there is photo and video evidence, which showed her "slurring" her words and captured her reaction after the Elvis impersonator referred to her as "Khloe" during the ceremony.
"When Elvis was marrying us, he's like, ‘I, Khloe, take thee Travis,' and I just like lost my mind," Kourtney said, recalling how she "fell straight on the floor and we, like, couldn't get up."
So, sure, there was post-wedding puke, name mishaps and memory loss but, as Travis declared in the Oct. 27 episode while talking with Kourtney and Simon Huck, "It was awesome."
Travis noted, "If that's anything like our real wedding, I'll be really stoked."
On the other hand, Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner wasn't as impressed. During a later scene of the episode, she chatted with Kim Kardashian about the Vegas vows.
"She was drunk as a skunk, laying on the floor, throwing up," Kris said. "Who wants to get married like that?"
Kim replied, "Who doesn't?"
Kourtney and Travis later made it official in another epic ceremony in Italy in May, which was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—but not "Elvis."