We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About 2023 Grammy Nominee Taylor Swift

Can we ask you a question...are you ready for the 2023 Grammys? Well, you're definitely not on your own, kid.

This year, superstar Taylor Swift is nominated for four awards—which would pair nicely with the 11 trophies she's previously won at the Grammys over the years.

While the Midnights artist has yet to publicly confirm her attendance at the Feb. 5 ceremony—which will be hosted by Trevor Noah—"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video, while "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version, From The Vault) is up for Best Country Song and "Carolina" from the film Where The Crawdads Sing is also up for the Best Song Written For Visual Media award.

After learning of her 2023 nods, Swift couldn't calm down—specifically when it came to the recognition for "All Too Well."

"All Too Well 10 is the song I'm the most proud of, out of anything I've written," she shared on her Instagram Stories in November. "The fact that it's nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I've never won, that honors the songwriting… it's momentous and surreal."