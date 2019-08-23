Inspiration is all around us!

When Taylor Swift creates new music, life has a habit of influencing the sounds and lyrics you'll hear on her album.

It's certainly the case for her new song "Death By a Thousand Cuts," which is featured on the newly released Lover disc.

"I think that when people make art, other people make art and especially women who make art, I find it highly inspiring," Taylor shared in a new interview with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran. "I watched this movie on Netflix called Someone Great."

She continued, "I cried watching the movie. For about a week, I start waking up from dreams that I'm living out that scenario—that that's happening to me. I'd have these lyrics in my head based on the dynamics of these characters and I went in the studio with Jack Antonoff."