Rascal Flatts Announce Upcoming Break After 20 Years of Touring

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 8:25 AM
If life is a highway, then it's time to make a pit stop.
The band Rascal Flatts has been touring together for 20 years, but it's time for them to hang up their boots and take a bit of a break. The trio includes members Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay De Marcus, and they just announced their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway tour. The group made the announcement on CBS This Morning and shared that after countless hits and numerous awards, it's time to go out with a bang.
"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," said LeVox. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives." In fact, their music has been the soundtrack to huge moments and milestones for fans all over the world.
"What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to "Bless The Broken Road,"' or ‘We played "My Wish" at my graduation.' That ‘"What Hurts The Most" is the song that made me love country music for the first time,' or ‘"I'm Movin' On" helped me get sober' or even that ‘"Changed" made me call my family again after not talking to them for years,'" LeVox continued. "That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don't know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!"
"While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us," DeMarcus explained of their decision to say goodbye. "There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts' music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!"
Rooney also echoed the sentiments of his band brothers, and wants to use his platform to inspire other dreamers. "Dreams do come true…and we are three walking examples of this truth," he shared. "I'm most proud of the fact that we've pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we've been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it's simply incredible!"
Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway tour will kick off June 11 in Indianapolis, and tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.
