Could Jennifer Coolidge Return for The White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

Have The White Lotus fans really seen the last of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya?
After her character met a grim fate on the show's season two finale, Jennifer—who recently scored a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role as Tanya on the HBO series—weighed in on whether she thinks show creator Mike White will bring Tanya back from the dead for season three.
"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer exclusively revealed on the Jan. 17 episode of E! News. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."
But Jennifer's Shotgun Wedding co-star Steve Coulter has the perfect solution to get the fan-favorite character back on the small screen: "Flashback."
While Tanya's fate seems to be sealed, fans of the 61-year-old may see another one of her iconic characters make a comeback: the dog (and hot dog)-loving manicurist Paulette Parcelle from Legally Blonde.
Though there's no official word if The Watcher star will return to bend and snap alongside Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, Jennifer told E! News that she learned that the film was a go from a rather unexpected source.
"Actually, I saw a guy in the hallway of this hotel, and he said it's happening," she shared. "So, I hope that is true."
The news is most certainly true, as it was announced in May 2020 that Mindy Kaling will co-write the sequel with Dan Goor. Not to mention, Mindy told E! News in February 2022 that she has a "really juicy" story lined up for Jennifer's character—who appeared in both the original 2001 film, as well as its 2003 sequel Red, White & Blonde.
Hear Jennifer and Steve chat about filming Shotgun Wedding—which stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel—in the full interview above.
Tune in to E! News tonight at 11:30 p.m. on E! for today's biggest entertainment stories.
Shotgun Wedding premieres Friday, Jan. 27, on Prime Video.