Could Jennifer Coolidge Return for The White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3

Have The White Lotus fans really seen the last of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya?

After her character met a grim fate on the show's season two finale, Jennifer—who recently scored a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role as Tanya on the HBO series—weighed in on whether she thinks show creator Mike White will bring Tanya back from the dead for season three.

"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer exclusively revealed on the Jan. 17 episode of E! News. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."

But Jennifer's Shotgun Wedding co-star Steve Coulter has the perfect solution to get the fan-favorite character back on the small screen: "Flashback."

While Tanya's fate seems to be sealed, fans of the 61-year-old may see another one of her iconic characters make a comeback: the dog (and hot dog)-loving manicurist Paulette Parcelle from Legally Blonde.