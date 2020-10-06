Mindy Kaling Shares an Update on Legally Blonde 3 With Reese Witherspoon

Better start practicing the bend and snap.

Mindy Kaling just gave fans a much-needed update on Legally Blonde 3 while speaking on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Office alum was recruited to write the sequel by none other than Elle Woods herself—that would be star Reese Witherspoon.

"I was nervous because the movie is so iconic. But then I thought, ‘It'd be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?'" Kaling said. "And it's been really funny to write. And I'm working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it's going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part."

No objections here, your honor!

Witherspoon first confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was happening in 2018. And Kaling explained how it all went down.