Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Explain Why Ryan Murphy Was the Right Person to Make The Watcher

Watch : How The Watcher Cast Was Instantly Hooked by True Story

The stars of The Watcher knew they had to say yes.

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play Nora and Dean Braddock, respectively, on the spooky Netflix hit, based on a true story that went viral with a 2018 article in The Cut. When she got wind of the project—and who was acting as the series' co-creator—Naomi said she didn't even have to think twice.

"The first main attraction for me was Ryan Murphy called," Naomi exclusively told E! News. "Of course, that's the call I had been hoping for for some time. Then, I read the article and I got completely swept up with it and imagined myself in their shoes and just thought this could be anyone's story."

She added, "It's instantly compelling and I obviously am a fan of the genre. It was a no brainer."

Bobby also said he "wasn't familiar with the story," but it was a conversation with Ryan—whose past work include American Horror Story, Ratched and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story—that convinced him to sign on.