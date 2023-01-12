Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his engagement to Megan Fox on the anniversary of his 2022 proposal. Get another look at the actress' rings and relive their love story.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 12, 2023 1:26 PMTags
EngagementsMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright. 

Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."

The musician, 32, popped the question to the actress, 36, in 2022 with not one but two rings

"I know tradition is one ring," MGK wrote on Instagram at the time, "but I designed it with [jeweler] Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love." 

And the location of the proposal holds significant meaning to the couple.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Megan noted in a January 2022 Instagram post, sharing a video from the moment Machine Gun Kelly got down on one knee. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

Through the highs and the lows, they've remained by each other's sides.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," the Transformers star continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

2

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

3

Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend in New Song

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan have yet to tie the knot, they already have a vision for their wedding.

"I don't want to say too much," the "Bloody Valentine" artist told E! News in May 2022. "It's going to be weird. It's going to be completely out of the box." 

Machine Gun Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, and Megan formed a connection after working together on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Since then, they've given fans glimpses into their relationship, packing on the PDA at events, supporting each other in their careers and rocking coordinating outfits for date night.

To look back at their love story, scroll on.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, 2022, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

Michael Mak/Producer of Celebrity Sports Entertainment
June 2021: Fight Night

Celebrity Sports Entertainment producer Michael Mak invites MGK to perform at a Florida nightclub following Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition fight. 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports Machine Gun Kelly as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The pair is spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates MGK's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The couple heads to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the recording artist's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Her voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

The actress shares the first photo of her with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. They also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan were spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which features the Jennifer's Body star.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

2

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

3

Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend in New Song

4

Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae Show Rare PDA at 2023 Golden Globes

5

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father