Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

It's time to take this love story to the 'gram.

For pop culture fans following Megan Fox's new romance, you may want to head over to Machine Gun Kelly's social media page for a special photo. If you didn't already guess, this musician is ready to go Instagram official with his leading lady.

On Tuesday afternoon, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) shared a selfie with Megan, where they wrapped their arms around each other while posing with their tongues out.

"Waited for eternity to find you again..." he captioned the photo that has already received excitement from a few famous friends.

"Happy for you brother," mixed martial artist Stipe Miocic wrote in the comments section. Fellow musician Phem added, "Holy s--t this makes me so happy."

It's the latest step for a Hollywood couple who recently participated in their first joint interview together.