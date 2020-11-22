Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2020 American Music Awards

Related : Machine Gun Kelly Says GF Megan Fox "Saved Him"

Red carpet romance!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just made their relationship officially official at the 2020 American Music Awards. The couple turned the annual ceremony into a date night after they arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The duo has been one of Hollywood's hottest couples since the summer. Just this month, Megan gushed over the 30-year-old musician and detailed their strong connection during a candid interview with Nylon.

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," the actress expressed with a laugh. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

The 2020 American Music Awards marked the first time the pair stepped out at an event together. Making their red carpet debut as an item, the two made sure to drop jaws with their outfits.