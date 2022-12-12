Kaley Cuoco, Ana de Armas and More Stars React to 2023 Golden Globe Nominations

After the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced, the nominees shared their reactions to their nods. Read messages from Hugh Jackman, Jamie Lee Curtis and more.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 12, 2022 5:47 PMTags
MoviesTVRed CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

And the nominees are...

On Dec. 12, Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, the latter of whom stepped in for George Lopez after he tested positive for COVID-19, revealed the newest group of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards, which will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael in January.

In the TV categories, Abbott Elementary leads the pack with five nods, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus with four apiece. As for the movie contenders, The Banshees of Inisherin heads into the night with the most nominations—a total of eight—with Everything Everywhere All at Once (six), Babylon (5) and The Fabelmans (5) trailing closely behind.

Still, viewers will have to wait until the ceremony, which will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 10, to find out the winners.

Last year, the network canceled its broadcast of the Golden Globes amid criticism of a lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—the group behind the awards—with an investigation published by the Los Angeles Times in February 2021 finding that there were no Black members within the HFPA. Since then, the HFPA has vowed to make its "organization more inclusive and diverse" and has taken steps like having a more diverse voting body.

photos
2021 Golden Globes Jaw-Droppers

To read stars' reactions to their 2023 Golden Globe nominations, keep scrolling.

Netflix
Ana de Armas

"Thank you so much!" the actress wrote on Instagram after seeing her nomination for her performance in the Netflix drama Blonde. "This is beyond exciting."

Ollie Upton / HBO
Emma D'Arcy

Once the House of the Dragon star saw they were nominated for their performance in the HBO hit, they wrote on Instagram, "hahahahahhahaha cripes...what a normal thing to be happening." And after seeing that the show made the list of contenders for Best Television Series, they added, "Get in there dragons."

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Kaley Cuoco

"SHOCKED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!" the Big Bang Theory alum wrote on Instagram after seeing her nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy for her role in The Flight Attendant. "THANK YOU!!!!!"

Sony Pictures
Hugh Jackman

"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes," The Son star, who is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture–Drama category, said in a video posted to Instagram. "This is a great honor. It means a lot to me, especially this year considering the incredible performance that there's been. I really, really appreciate it. Thank you so much."

20th Century Studios
Barry Keoghan

After seeing that he was nominated for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, the actor noted on Instagram that he was "f--kin delighted."

 

A24
Jamie Lee Curtis

"The same dance I did on set during our daily warm up as well as today hearing the news this morning that @everythingeverywheremovie is a @goldenglobes nominee as are many of our film family including yours truly," the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, who is up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category, shared on Instagram alongside footage of her dancing on set. "There is no singular achievement here. It was/is/ALWAYS WILL BE a GROUP EFFORT and not NOT ONE of us saw this coming. We joined together to create something over two years ago and now YOU and the #HFPA have said that it moved you and made you laugh and made you THINK! We are excited by the reaction and are grateful for it as well."

Apple TV
Taron Egerton

After the actor saw he'd been nominated for his performance in the limited series Black Bird, he wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @goldenglobes."

Apple TV
Paul Walter Hauser

Egerton's co-star, who's nominated for his supporting role in the Apple TV+ series, also reacted to the nomination news by writing on Instagram "#MadChill."

 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Jerry Bruckheimer

"Thank you so much for this honor," the Top Gun: Maverick producer said in a statement to E! News. "Top Gun: Maverick brought audiences back to theatres at a time when we needed entertainment the most. I am overjoyed to share this nomination with Paramount, Tom [Cruise] and the entire cast and crew who made this possible."

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

2
Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

3

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

2
Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

3

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

4

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Reunion

5

Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" Claims From Justin Bieber Romance