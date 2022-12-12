Kaley Cuoco, Ana de Armas and More Stars React to 2023 Golden Globe Nominations

Watch : 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

And the nominees are...

On Dec. 12, Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, the latter of whom stepped in for George Lopez after he tested positive for COVID-19, revealed the newest group of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards, which will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael in January.

In the TV categories, Abbott Elementary leads the pack with five nods, followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus with four apiece. As for the movie contenders, The Banshees of Inisherin heads into the night with the most nominations—a total of eight—with Everything Everywhere All at Once (six), Babylon (5) and The Fabelmans (5) trailing closely behind.

Still, viewers will have to wait until the ceremony, which will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 10, to find out the winners.

Last year, the network canceled its broadcast of the Golden Globes amid criticism of a lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—the group behind the awards—with an investigation published by the Los Angeles Times in February 2021 finding that there were no Black members within the HFPA. Since then, the HFPA has vowed to make its "organization more inclusive and diverse" and has taken steps like having a more diverse voting body.