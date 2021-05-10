Tom Cruise Returns Golden Globe Trophies to HFPA as NBC Skips 2022 Broadcast

Watch : See Tom Cruise Back in 1992: E! News Rewind

Tom Cruise has reportedly given back his three Golden Globe statues to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, following outrage against the annual award show's organizers.

Multiple outlets report that Cruise, 58, returned his Best Actor trophy for Jerry Maguire, Best Actor trophy for Born on the Fourth of July and Best Supporting Actor trophy for Magnolia.

His statement comes as numerous stars in Hollywood have criticized the HFPA for its lack of Black representation within the group, which votes on the Golden Globe winners.

On Monday, May 10, NBC announced it will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. An NBC spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right." The statement went on, "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."